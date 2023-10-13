Chris Evans Seen Wearing Wedding Ring in First Appearance Since Getting Married

Chris Evans is a newly married man and fans have noticed he’s now wearing his wedding ring in public!

The 42-year-old actor, best known for Captain America and Knives Out, greeted some of his biggest admirers during a fan event at New York Comic-Con on Friday (October 13).

Fans have noted in social media posts that Chris is wearing his wedding ring in meet & greet pics!

For those who aren’t aware, Chris tied the knot with actress Alba Baptista back in early September. They got married in a star-studded wedding in the Boston area and then had a second wedding celebration in Portugal for all of her loved ones.

