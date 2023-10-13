Top Stories
'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fri, 13 October 2023 at 7:21 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 99 Lashes in Iran After Being Accused of 'Adultery' for Hugging Paralyzed Woman

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 99 Lashes in Iran After Being Accused of 'Adultery' for Hugging Paralyzed Woman

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing some serious consequences for actions and the reason why will shock you.

The 38-year-old soccer player is facing a sentence of 99 lashes for an adultery charge in Iran, where he played in a match for the Asian Champions League group stage.

Cristiano currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and the team shared a video of his meeting with artist Fatima Hamimi while visiting Iran.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hamimi is known for painting with her feet as she is 85 percent paralyzed. During the visit, she gifted Ronaldo with two paintings and he gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek as a thank you.

Now, Ronaldo is facing an adultery charge as he touched another woman while in a relationship, according to the New York Post. In Iran, it’s considered adultery if you touch another woman if you are in a committed relationship.

Cristiano has been with model Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and they share several children together.

Unless he is cleared of the charges, Cristiano will likely have to avoid going to Iran in the future.

