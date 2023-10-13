'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Taylor Swift‘s concert film for The Eras Tour is now playing in theaters and it’s an incredible live capture of her record-breaking tour, which is still ongoing.

While the movie is a great capture of the concert, the experience is definitely different than being at the live show… for better and for worse.

Taylor has been performing for more than three hours throughout the tour, with some shows reaching 3.5 hours or more. The movie clocks in at just around two hours and 48 minutes, so some content had to be cut.

In addition to the cut songs, there are some big differences that we noticed between the live shows and the movie.

Browse through the slideshow to see the 10 biggest differences between Taylor Swift’s movie and live concert…