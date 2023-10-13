'Eras Tour' Movie Warning: Taylor Swift's Film Begins With Message for Audience Members With Photosensitivities

If you have any photosensitivity issues, make sure to read this warning before going to see Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film.

The movie begins with a warning for audience members and says that viewer discretion is advised.

Lots of movies will have tiny signs placed at the ticket desks in movie theaters, but it’s rare for a film to actually begin with a warning while playing in theaters. It just goes to show how mindful Taylor is of her audience!

So, what does the message say?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour contains several sequences with imagery and flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities. Viewer discretion advised,” the message reads.

Right after the message goes away, the movie begins!

