Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Fri, 13 October 2023 at 1:32 am

'Eras Tour' Movie Warning: Taylor Swift's Film Begins With Message for Audience Members With Photosensitivities

'Eras Tour' Movie Warning: Taylor Swift's Film Begins With Message for Audience Members With Photosensitivities

If you have any photosensitivity issues, make sure to read this warning before going to see Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film.

The movie begins with a warning for audience members and says that viewer discretion is advised.

Lots of movies will have tiny signs placed at the ticket desks in movie theaters, but it’s rare for a film to actually begin with a warning while playing in theaters. It just goes to show how mindful Taylor is of her audience!

So, what does the message say?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour contains several sequences with imagery and flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities. Viewer discretion advised,” the message reads.

Right after the message goes away, the movie begins!

READ MORE COVERAGE OF THE ERAS TOUR MOVIE:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr