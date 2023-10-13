Francia Raisa & Selena Gomez Allude to Friendship Drama Rumors, Seemingly Tease New Collaboration

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez want to make one thing very clear: There’s no beef in their friendship!

After months of rumors of a rift between the pair, they reunited for a friendly dinner back in August.

On Friday (October 13), Francia took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Selena that seemingly pokes fun at the rumors. It also appears to be teasing a new joint project, which we’ll learn more about shortly.

On her Instagram story, Francia shared a selfie that she took with Selena. In it, they’re wearing shirts that read “No Beef Just Salsa.”

She shared another photo of them modeling the shirts at a bowling alley on her grid along with a tease: “Exciting News coming Monday,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #nobeefjustsalsa.

Based on what we’re seeing, it looks like fans might be able to buy one of the shirts themselves, but it’s not clear if there is more on the way. We’ll let you know as we learn more.

If you were unaware, Francia was one of several famous friends to support Selena at her Rare Impact Fund Benefit earlier this month. She also addressed a big component of the rift rumors in an interview.

Get a good look at Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez’s new pic below…