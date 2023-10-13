Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Revealed the Advice From His Daughters That He 'Totally Screwed Up'

Gerry Turner is making television history as the first star looking for love on The Golden Bachelor, and he’s opening up about his experience.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 72-year-old reality star shared how his family felt about him becoming part of Bachelor Nation.

In the process, he revealed some advice from his daughters that he “totally screwed up.” However, Jennifer Hudson pointed out that he didn’t seem to upset to have ignored their recommendations!

Read more about Gerry Turner’s family…

Gerry said that his family had some experience with The Bachelor over the years, and that they encouraged him to apply to be on the newest spin-off, which focuses on senior citizens looking for love.

Jennifer wanted to know if his daughters were picking favorites amongst their dad’s romantic matches, and he jokingly revealed what advice he’s gotten from them so far.

“The advice I got, I totally screwed up. They told me, ‘Dad, don’t kiss anyone the first night,’” Gerry admitted, acknowledging that he definitely didn’t listen but wasn’t upset. “I didn’t mind it at all. I liked it.”

Find out who is still competing for a shot at Gerry‘s heart now that we’re a few episodes into the season!

Press play on Gerry Turner’s interview with Jennifer Hudson below…