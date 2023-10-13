Top Stories
'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Cast: HBO Confirms Actors, Three Popular Stars Left Off List as Expected

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Cast: HBO Confirms Actors, Three Popular Stars Left Off List as Expected

When Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon went into production on season two earlier this year, HBO confirmed the stars who will be returning for the upcoming episodes.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The show’s co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ryan Condal said in a statement, “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

HBO confirmed that 16 actors are reprising their roles in season two. Three fan-favorite actors from season one were left off the list as expected, even though fans were hoping they would still return. (And no, we’re not talking about actors whose characters died!)

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who isn’t…

