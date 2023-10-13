'Hunger Games' Director Reveals Big 'Regret' About Movies, Says He Would Not Make Same Mistake Again

The Hunger Games became one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time.

Based on three novels from author Suzanne Collins, the movies starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson and told the story across four releases.

They might have all been blockbusters, but director Francis Lawrence recently opened up about one big “regret” he had about how he handled the films.

Read more about the one big Hunger Games regret…

Speaking to People, Francis addressed the decision to split the final book in the franchise into two movies. “I totally regret it. I totally do. I’m not sure everybody does, but I definitely do,” he admitted.

He acknowledged that there was a case for the split. Furthermore, it allowed the crew more time to adapt what happened in the final book, which is full of thrilling plots.

However, Francis was also aware of why the dramatic cliffhanger between movies upset fans.

“In an episode of television, if you have a cliffhanger, you have to wait a week or you could just binge it and then you can see the next episode. But making people wait a year, I think, came across as disingenuous, even though it wasn’t,” he explained. “Our intentions were not to be disingenuous.”

He added that it was a mistake he learned from when he came back to work on the Hunger Games prequel movie: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The new movie premieres in theaters on November 17, and you can see a trailer here.