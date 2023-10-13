Ice Spice & Rema's 'Pretty Girl' Song - Lyrics Revealed, Plus Listen Now!

Ice Spice and Rema are teaming up for the new song “Pretty Girl” and you can listen here!

This is a non-album single for Ice Spice, who dropped her debut EP Like..? back in January.

Ice Spice has had four songs reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 so far this year – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2″ with PinkPantheress, “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” both with Nicki Minaj, and the “Karma” remix with Taylor Swift.

“Lookin’ at you got my eyes wide, damn (Got my eyes wide) / Lookin’ at you got my eyes wide, damn, so outta this world like sci-fi (Grrah),” Ice Spice raps on the first verse.

Rema sings in the chorus, “Yeah, pretty gyal, me no do no kiss and tell / As long as you treat me well, I will treat you more than gem / Me no send my chains, you are my real flex / Aye, yeah, gimme promise you ain’t gonna bail on me.”

Head inside to listen to the song and read the lyrics…

Listen to the song below and download it now on iTunes.

Read the lyrics below.