J Balvin Responds to Bad Bunny's Diss on 'Thunder Y Lightning'

J Balvin is responding to a supposed diss on Bad Bunny‘s new album!

The Puerto Rican star seemed to call out J Balvin on the track, “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING,” from his newly released album titled, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

In the song, which features Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny raps, “Ustedes me han visto con los mismo mientras ustedes son amigo de todo el mundo como Balvin,” which translates to: “You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin.”

Although the two artists have been friends in the past, many listeners interpreted the lyrics as a diss.

In an Instagram Live video, the Colombian artist responded, saying, “I think he’s an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person.”

Wherever J Balvin and Bad Bunny‘s relationship stands, it appears that the “Mi Gente” singer didn’t take the slight to heart.

