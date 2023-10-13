Jonathan Groff Reveals How a Famous Sculpture Inspired Him to Come Out to His Brother

Jonathan Groff is sharing the beautiful story of how he came out as gay to his brother, David Groff.

While speaking with Condé Nast Traveler, the 38-year-old actor and singer recalled a trip to Florence, Italy in 2008 that changed his life.

He explained why he felt compelled to open up to his brother after seeing Michelangelo‘s famous sculpture, “David.”

“When you turn the corner, there are rows of other unfinished sculptures by Michelangelo,” Jonathan told the outlet. “These figures are so constricted, like they’re straining to be released from the marble and fighting for air. I ached just looking at them.”

He called “David” a “perfect, liberated form” and added, “I started crying and wondered, ‘What is it about this naked man that makes me so emotional?’”

Jonathan remembered “thinking about how nobody here knew or cared about me, and I decided to come out to my brother.” At the time, only his boyfriend knew that he was gay.

When the actor met up with his brother for dinner, he knew it was the right time to have the conversation. “We were getting pasta, we were getting wine, and I knew that if I didn’t tell him right then, I would never do it,” he said.

As it turned out, David also had something to share that evening.

“He said, ‘Jonathan, there’s something I need to talk to you about,’” Jonathan continued. “He told me all about this girl that he was in love with, who is now his wife…It was like he was coming out to me.”

Then, his brother said, “This is the first time I’ve ever felt this, and I’m wondering, What about you?”

“I shared everything with him,” Jonathan said. “We just showed all of ourselves to each other. It never could have happened anywhere else.”

