Justin Bieber Steps Out For Lunch With Friends in LA, Helps a Homeless Person

Justin Bieber is enjoying some good food and nice sunshine with friends!

The 29-year-old musician seemed to be in good spirits while he was out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 12).

He grabbed lunch and coffee with friends and also took advantage of an opportunity to help out a homeless person.

The “Yummy” singer appeared to be smiling and laughing as he and his pals headed to the popular all-day cafe, Great White.

He was also photographed the same day handing a $5 bill to a homeless man from his car. The person in need was a holding a sign that read, “Homeless Hungry Please Help.”

For his relaxed afternoon, Justin wore a black T-shirt and black shorts, and he accessorized the ensemble with a polka-dotted hat.

The day before, Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, held hands as they stepped out for coffee in West Hollywood.

