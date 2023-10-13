Kourtney Kardashian Discusses Undergoing Emergency Surgery While Pregnant, Which Sister Envies Her Relationship With Her Body & More

Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2023 at 10:45 am

Kourtney Kardashian opened up in a revealing interview with Vanity Fair Italy.

The 44-year-old reality star, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child and her first with husband Travis Barker, spoke about how her experience this time around has differed from previous ones.

More specifically, she revealed some of the rules that she had to follow that made her distinctly more nervous. Kourtney also spoke candidly about having to undergo emergency surgery last month to save the life of her unborn son.

When the conversation turned to her relationship with her body, Kourtney revealed that one of her famous sisters has admitted to envying the comfort she’s always felt in her skin.

She also weighed in on if her family was responsible for perpetuating an unhealthy and unrealistic standard of beauty.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what Kourtney Kardashian had to say…

