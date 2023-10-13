Top Stories
'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fri, 13 October 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Criticism Surrounding Her Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Criticism Surrounding Her Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t swayed by others’ opinions concerning her pregnancy at the age of 44.

The reality star is expecting her fourth child, and first with husband Travis Barker.

As part of her cover shoot for Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney commented on critics of her decision to welcome a child at her current age.

“Those comments don’t affect me. I just say: how could you question God’s plan? Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF,” Kourtney said, according to the publication’s Instagram page.

The Kardashians star publicly revealed her pregnancy with a surprise announcement at Travis‘ concert with his band Blink-182 in June.

Kourtney Kardashian also recently opened up about undergoing emergency surgery while pregnant, and much more!
