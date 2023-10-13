Maria Pedraza Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Jason Fernández, Posts Steamy Photo!

Maria Pedraza has seemingly confirmed her relationship with actor Jason Fernandez!

The Spanish actors, who are both from Madrid, are two of the hottest rising stars in the business, both with projects that are breaking out in Hollywood.

Maria, 27, is already well-known to American audiences thanks to her roles in the Netflix shows Money Heist and Elite. Her new movie Awareness was just released on Prime Video.

Jason, 29, stars in acclaimed director Pedro Almodóvar‘s new queer Western movie Strange Way of Life, which is now playing in theaters. He stars alongside Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in the short film.

Now, it appears the two stars are a hot new couple!

Maria previously soft launched her relationship by sharing a photo of her legs on the lap of a man with his hand holding onto her ankles. Now, she’s shared a steamy photo of them sharing a hug in the gym.

“Stength,” Jason commented on the photo. Maria replied, “and home.”

Maria was previously in a relationship with actor Alex Gonzalez and they made a rare appearance together last year. She also dated her Money Heist and Elite co-star Jaime Lorente several years ago.

