Top Stories
'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fri, 13 October 2023 at 4:01 pm

Maria Pedraza Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Jason Fernández, Posts Steamy Photo!

Maria Pedraza Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Jason Fernández, Posts Steamy Photo!

Maria Pedraza has seemingly confirmed her relationship with actor Jason Fernandez!

The Spanish actors, who are both from Madrid, are two of the hottest rising stars in the business, both with projects that are breaking out in Hollywood.

Maria, 27, is already well-known to American audiences thanks to her roles in the Netflix shows Money Heist and Elite. Her new movie Awareness was just released on Prime Video.

Jason, 29, stars in acclaimed director Pedro Almodóvar‘s new queer Western movie Strange Way of Life, which is now playing in theaters. He stars alongside Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in the short film.

Now, it appears the two stars are a hot new couple!

Keep reading to find out more…

Maria previously soft launched her relationship by sharing a photo of her legs on the lap of a man with his hand holding onto her ankles. Now, she’s shared a steamy photo of them sharing a hug in the gym.

“Stength,” Jason commented on the photo. Maria replied, “and home.”

Maria was previously in a relationship with actor Alex Gonzalez and they made a rare appearance together last year. She also dated her Money Heist and Elite co-star Jaime Lorente several years ago.

Check out both posts below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Fernandez, Maria Pedraza

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr