'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fri, 13 October 2023 at 6:38 pm

Mario & Luigi's New Voice Actor for Upcoming Nintendo Game Revealed!

Mario & Luigi's New Voice Actor for Upcoming Nintendo Game Revealed!

Mario and Luigi are officially getting a new voice actor!

The iconic Nintendo characters were previously voiced by Charles Martinet before the 67-year-old actor stepped away from the role in August.

Keep reading to find out who will voice Mario…

Nintendo’s new Mario and Luigi voice actor is Kevin Afghani, the actor confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote: “Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!”

Kevin will voice the Italian plumber duo in the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, though it’s unclear whether he will continue with the role in future titles.

In the past, Kevin has voiced characters in the TV series Dragon Ball R&R and the video game Genshin Impact.

If you didn’t know, several well-known actors have voiced Assassin’s Creed characters, and we’ve listed them all!
