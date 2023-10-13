Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2023 at 4:27 pm

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has No Label Right Now & is Funding Her Own Career

Megan Thee Stallion is getting real about paying out of pocket for her own career!

The 28-year-old rapper revealed that she doesn’t have a label at the moment and is working hard to fund everything herself.

She gave fans a detailed update during an Instagram Live video posted by producer Max Julian.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“I have no label right now,” Megan said. “We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf-cking hot girl productions,” she quipped. “We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one!”

The talented artist isn’t complaining, though. In fact, she seems relieved and happy to be on this journey.

Megan explained, “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. So excited cause it’s really just me this go ’round until we sign to a new label, but I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because I just wanna do it myself.”

She emphasized that her last label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, did not support her 2022 Traumazine release. The rapper recalled, “My label already told me. They was like, ‘B-tch, Traumazine going to hell.”

In 2020, Megan claimed on Instagram that 1501 wasn’t letting her release any new music after she asked to renegotiate her contract. She then got a court order to prohibit them from blocking the release of her music.

Fortunately, she’s now free to release bangers like “Bongos,” which she and Cardi B performed live at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photos: Getty
