Post Malone Teams Up with Dallas Cowboys to Open a Special Raising Cane's Location in Texas!

Post Malone is one of the biggest fans of Raising Cane’s chicken fingers and he’s teamed up with the company again, this time to open a special restaurant in Dallas!

The 28-year-old rapper stepped out for the grand opening of the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed restaurant on Thursday (October 12) in Dallas, Texas.

“Growing up in Dallas, I’ve been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane’s since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest franchises in history,” Post said in a statement.

A 32-feet-tall Cowboys Star greets customers as the enter the drive-thru at the new restaurant, which features a custom silver vinyl wrap around the restaurant exterior and blue lighting throughout the interior.

“This is an exciting day at Cane’s as we open our Restaurant with Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys. No Restaurant brand has collaborated with a global superstar and sports team on this level, and to see it come to life has been a great experience,” Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves said. “Post and the Cowboys have loyal fanbases and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to this Restaurant that Austin (Post) designed, whether they’re grabbing a bite before a game or after a show, or any time they’re in the mood for a Box Combo.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the opening event…