Preview Sales for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Put Film on Track for Massive Opening Weekend

Box office data is already roaring in for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert movie, which premiered in theaters one day earlier than expected.

The 33-year-old pop titan sent fans racing to theaters on Thursday (October 12) for a chance to relive the magic of her indomitable summer tour. They showed up in mass numbers, according to ticket sales.

According to a report by Variety, Taylor brought in $2.8 million in ticket sales from the Thursday previews. That number comes on the tail of the news that the movie had surpassed $100 million in presale tickets.

At the pace that things are going, the outlet predicted that the movie would open with sales between $100 million and $125 million domestically. Globally, the estimate balloons to between $150 million and $175 million.

