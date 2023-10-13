Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2023 at 2:13 pm

Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Hold Hands on Shopping Date in London

Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Hold Hands on Shopping Date in London

Some more photos have emerged of new couple Rami Malek and Emma Corrin!

The two stars were seen holding hands and walking with their arms wrapped around each other while shopping around town on Sunday (October 8) in the posh Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, England.

The couple went into the Pamela Shiffer store and looked around before stopping at a local grocery store for some juice and essentials.

Rami and Emma first sparked dating rumors back in August and then they seemingly confirmed their relationship last month when they were spotted engaging in some PDA. They then attended Paris Fashion Week together, where they held hands at an event.

We also have photos of the couple that were taken on October 9, the next day!

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of Emma Corrin and Rami Malek on a shopping date…
