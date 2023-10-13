Reba McEntire Reveals If She Would Ever Get Married Again & Tie the Knot With Boyfriend Rex Linn

Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2023 at 1:11 am

Reba McEntire is opening up about the possibility of getting married again.

The 68-year-old country music superstar and The Voice coach has been married twice before, and is currently in a happy relationship with boyfriend of three years Rex Linn.

Reba and Rex started dating in early 2020, but she only confirmed later that year that she was dating the CSI: Miami actor.

“He’s a very supportive man, I love him with all my heart,” she told People this week.

In another interview, the “Fancy” singer was asked if she would get married again, to Rex.

Find out what she said inside…

“That would be up to him,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “I’ve been married twice, he’s never been married, so if he wants to, that’s totally up to him.”

Find out what Reba and Rex have previously said about their “very special” relationship.

ICYMI: Reba and Rex have actually known each other for much longer than you think…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Reba McEntire, Rex Linn

