Sam Asghari Reveals If He's Nervous About Britney Spears' Memoir & If He's Dating Again After Split

Sam Asghari opened up about the impending release of Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman in Me and his life after their split.

The 29-year-old model and actor filed to divorce the 41-year-old Princess of Pop in August. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

During an outing this week, Sam was asked by photographers if he had any concerns about being negatively portrayed within the pages of the book after the split.

He offered a thoughtful response and also revealed if he is back on the dating scene.

Speaking to TMZ, Sam stressed that he was not concerned about being smeared in the book.

“No, I already read it, and I’m very proud of her,” he gushed about Britney. “She put a lot of work to it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one.”

He continued, saying, “I’ll be the first one in line to buy it.”

Sam also clarified that he was not dating around at the moment. His focus is directed elsewhere: “I’m focused on work right now. That’s what I’m doing. I’m putting a lot of work in stunt training and a lot of acting.”

