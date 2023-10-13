Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Thoughts on Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Look at Paris Fashion Week

Scarlett Johansson is cheering on Pamela Anderson’s choice to attend Paris Fashion Week shows completely makeup-free.

During an interview with PopSugar, the 38-year-old Black Widow star explained why the 56-year-old actress’ fresh face was such an important statement.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on,” Scarlett reflected. “It’s just very different from what we’re used to.”

She also noted, “It’s a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It’s powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms.”

The actress recalled feeling anxious and insecure about her acne-prone skin when she was younger. She remembered that while she was filming The Island, “The conversation on set [was] about lighting and hiding your bad skin.”

Scarlett elaborated, “The conversation between the director and the makeup artist and the cinematographer and the lighting person. I remember it was so, so mortifying.”

During Milan Fashion Week, Scarlett sat front row at Prada’s fashion show with Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Watson, and more huge stars.