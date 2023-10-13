Seth Rogen's Wife Lauren Miller Rogen Says She Had Brain Aneurysm Removed

Lauren Miller Rogen, the wife of Seth Rogen, is opening up about a recent health scare.

The 42-year-old actress, screenwriter, and director recently revealed that she had a brain aneurysm removed and detailed her experience.

During a speech at UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball on Wednesday (October 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif., Lauren said that she decided to get a full-body MRI five years ago to “take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity,” due to her family’s history of dementia People reports.

“They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head. So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn’t want to mimic,” she continued.

Lauren explained that the aneurysm “remained small, until it didn’t,” and that doctors didn’t notice that it had started growing until 2022 – four years after they found it.

Thus, Lauren underwent a procedure to remove the aneurysm and took the opportunity on Wednesday to thank the UCLA doctors who helped her.

“I’m truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I’m truly grateful to have overcome,” Lauren said. “I’m truly thankful that I won’t be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon.”

