'Shining Vale' Season 2 Premieres on Starz, 8 Stars Return for New Season!

Shining Vale is back for a second season!

The Starz horror comedy premieres the first of it’s new episodes on Friday (October 13) and picks up after that cliffhanger ending of the first season.

In season two, it’s four months later when Pat’s insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don’t need her, Terry doesn’t remember her and to make matters worse, Pat’s new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past. Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right!

The first episode is out now on the Starz app, as well as all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. It will air on the Starz network on Friday, October 13th, at 9pm ET in the US and Canada, with new episodes weekly.

