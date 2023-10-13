Simu Liu & Girlfriend Allison Hsu Enjoy Dinner With Friends in LA!

Simu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu are stepping out for dinner with friends!

The 34-year-old Shang-Chi star and the marketing director were spotted eating dinner at the restaurant Crustacean on Thursday (October 12) night in Los Angeles.

After their meal, Simu and Allison posed for a few photos together. The pair was all smiles and looked happy during their night out.

Simu and Allison were seen publicly for the first time in 2022, confirming relationship rumors following the Barbie actor’s breakup with Jade Bender.

Back in August, Simu wrote a super sweet birthday tribute for Allison!

The couple recently posed together at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 12) in Los Angeles!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Simu Liu and his girlfriend Allison Hsu during their night out with friends…