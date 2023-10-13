Taylor Swift Tour Dates for 2023 & 2024: Every Upcoming Eras Tour Show Revealed

If you just saw Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour concert film and are hoping you can see her perform the show live, there’s still a chance.

The 33-year-old singer still has so many shows remaining on the tour, but unfortunately they’re all sold out already. So, if you don’t have tickets already, your chances of getting them are going to be slim.

Of course, there are always resale websites, but you’ll be paying a pretty penny to get those tickets.

There are tickets available on sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek for shows remaining in 2023 and 2024.

So, when and where will Taylor be performing?

Head inside to check out the full list of upcoming tour dates…

November 9th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 10th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 11th, 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 17th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 18th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 19th, 2023: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 24th, 2023: Sao Paulo, Brazil

November 25th, 2023: Sao Paulo, Brazil

November 26th, 2023: Sao Paulo, Brazil

February 7th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 8th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 9th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 10th, 2024: Tokyo, Japan

February 16th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia

February 17th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia

February 18th, 2024: Melbourne, Australia

February 23rd, 2024: Sydney, Australia

February 24th, 2024: Sydney, Australia

February 25th, 2024: Sydney, Australia

February 26th, 2024: Sydney, Australia

March 2nd, 2024: Singapore

March 3rd, 2024: Singapore

March 4th, 2024: Singapore

March 7th, 2024: Singapore

March 8th, 2024: Singapore

March 9th, 2024: Singapore

May 9th, 2024: Paris, France

May 10th, 2024: Paris, France

May 11th, 2024: Paris, France

May 12th, 2024: Paris, France

May 17th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

May 18th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

May 19th, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

May 24th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal

May 25th, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal

May 30th, 2024: Madrid, Spain

June 2nd, 2024: Lyon, France

June 3rd, 2024: Lyon, France

June 7th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

June 8th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

June 9th, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

June 13th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom

June 14th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom

June 15th, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom

June 18th, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom

June 21st, 2024: London, United Kingdom

June 22nd, 2024: London, United Kingdom

June 23rd, 2024: London, United Kingdom

June 28th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

June 29th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

June 30th, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

July 4th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 5th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 6th, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands

July 9th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland

July 10th, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland

July 13th, 2024: Milan, Italy

July 14th, 2024: Milan, Italy

July 17th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 18th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 19th, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

July 23rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany

July 24rd, 2024: Hamburg, Germany

July 27th, 2024: Munich, Germany

July 28th, 2024: Munich, Germany

August 1st, 2024: Warsaw, Poland

August 2nd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland

August 3rd, 2024: Warsaw, Poland

August 8th, 2024: Vienna, Austria

August 9th, 2024: Vienna, Austria

August 10th, 2024: Vienna, Austria

August 15th, 2024: London, United Kingdom

August 16th, 2024: London, United Kingdom

August 17th, 2024: London, United Kingdom

October 18th, 2024: Miami, Florida

October 19th, 2024: Miami, Florida

October 20th, 2024: Miami, Florida

October 25th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana

October 26th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana

October 27th, 2024: New Orleans, Louisiana

November 1st, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana

November 2nd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana

November 3rd, 2024: Indianapolis, Indiana

November 14th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 15th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 16th, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 21st, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 22nd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

November 23rd, 2024: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

