Troye Sivan Gets In Drag, Dances On Shirtless Ross Lynch In 'One of Your Girls' Music Video - Watch Now!

Troye Sivan just debuted his brand new music video for his song “One of Your Girls“!

The 28-year-old singer and actor first appears in the video as himself, dressed in a Rush t-shirt and a hoodie, before later getting into drag for multiple different looks.

Troye is also joined in the video by several shirtless men, including fellow singer/actor Ross Lynch, who Troye ends up dancing on as he sits in a chair.

Check out the music video and more inside…

The video was made with director Gordon von Steiner, cinematographer Stuart Winecoff and choreographer Sergio Reis, the same trio who did Troye‘s last two videos, “Rush” and “Got Me Started.”

“One of Your Girls” is off of Troye‘s new album Something To Give Each Other, which also just released on Friday (October 13)!

Check out Troye Sivan’s new music video and album right here…