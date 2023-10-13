Troye Sivan Reveals the Real Meaning Behind His New Song 'One of Your Girls'

Troye Sivan is revealing the real meaning behind his latest hit, “One of Your Girls.”

The 28-year-old Australian singer chatted with People about the inspiration for the track during the New York City Spotify listening party for his new album Something to Give Each Other.

Troye shared that he’s asking himself a question and exploring a pattern in the song.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

In “One of Your Girls,” the artist croons about hooking up with various men who identified as straight at the time.

“I repeatedly found myself in this situation,” he said. “‘One of Your Girls’ is really me psychoanalyzing myself about, like, why is that something that was interesting to me?”

He noted that sometimes these encounters felt like a “safe space” to explore. “And then other times I would feel really empty afterwards, or feel like the secret — or feel ready to throw myself in, and maybe that wasn’t what they were ready to do,” Troye told People.

He added, “A lot of the boys that song is about, I feel like they probably would’ve bullied me in high school, and now here they are paying me attention. So, at the sacrifice of my own self-worth, I’m throwing myself at them, and then you’re really just at their beck and call, and that can sometimes not feel so great.”

For the music video, the singer got in drag to create a “fantasy version” of himself as a beautiful woman that those boys might be proud to hook up with or date.

Troye explained, “It was really just reflective of how I felt I was bending and changing my values or my self-worth for someone else. It’s like, slay, there’s this performance from a pop-star-girl version of me. But towards the end of the video, I think you really can see the vulnerability and the cracks that this isn’t going to work.”

Former Disney star Ross Lynch stars in the steamy video alongside Troye.

