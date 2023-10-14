Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 9:08 am

Anderson Cooper, Kathie Lee Gifford, & More Stars That Hated Being Impersonated on 'Saturday Night Live'

Continue Here »

Anderson Cooper, Kathie Lee Gifford, & More Stars That Hated Being Impersonated on 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live just loves poking fun at stars.

Throughout the show’s 48 seasons, SNL has parodied tons of celebrities, athletes, actors, singers, politicians, and more.

While most stars find their impersonations to be funny, several stars have spoken out about how they hated being impersonated on the sketch show.

We have compiled a list of all of the stars that have hated their SNL impersonations.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the stars that have hated being impersonated on Saturday Night Live…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, NBC
Posted to: EG, Extended, Saturday Night Live, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr