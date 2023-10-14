Bella Ramsey Tries New Threads Voice Notes 3 Weeks After Wishing For the Feature!

Bella Ramsey‘s wish for voice notes on Threads has come true!

Three weeks ago, the 20-year-old actor posted on the platform: “I would love for them to add a voice note feature on here. Like instead of a typed thread it’s an audio thread. That would be fun.”

Now, the feature has been added, and Bella took the opportunity to test it out!

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (October 12), Bella shared a quote thread of their three-week-old post, and attached their very first voice note on the platform.

“I called it… called it. This is so fun. I’m going to be doing this a lot, wow,” Bella said on the recording.

We’re so happy that Bella got what they wanted and can’t wait to hear more voice notes from the actor!

Bella Ramsey is one of 10+ actors who have played an iconic video game character in live action, and we’ve compiled a list of the others!