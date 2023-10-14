Top Stories
'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 12:27 am

Bella Ramsey Tries New Threads Voice Notes 3 Weeks After Wishing For the Feature!

Bella Ramsey Tries New Threads Voice Notes 3 Weeks After Wishing For the Feature!

Bella Ramsey‘s wish for voice notes on Threads has come true!

Three weeks ago, the 20-year-old actor posted on the platform: “I would love for them to add a voice note feature on here. Like instead of a typed thread it’s an audio thread. That would be fun.”

Now, the feature has been added, and Bella took the opportunity to test it out!

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (October 12), Bella shared a quote thread of their three-week-old post, and attached their very first voice note on the platform.

“I called it… called it. This is so fun. I’m going to be doing this a lot, wow,” Bella said on the recording.

We’re so happy that Bella got what they wanted and can’t wait to hear more voice notes from the actor!

Bella Ramsey is one of 10+ actors who have played an iconic video game character in live action, and we’ve compiled a list of the others!

Post by @bellaramsey
View on Threads
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bella Ramsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr