Chris Evans Expresses Interest in Returning to Broadway, Talks Challenges of Finding Right Role

Fans are most used to seeing Chris Evans on the big screen bringing characters like Captain America to life. However, he has his eyes set on a more intimate project.

The 42-year-old actor hinted that he was actively “looking” for a role on Broadway while attending New York Comic-Con over the weekend.

He even provided a timeline on when he might be returning to the stage and hinted at what makes it hard for him to choose a role.

“I’d love to actually try and find something next year,” Chris told fans in the audience, via Deadline.

He added that there were some challenges to the hunt. “It’s tough because you find something that you are kind of into that could be cool but like I said, once you’re in it, you are in it. (A show) usually runs three, four or five months. So, it’s got to be something that you don’t just love, but it’s got to be something that you’re ready to explore from different angles every single night for a very long time.”

2024 would mark six years since Chris made his Broadway debut in a show called Lobby Hero.

