Ciara Shares Message Honoring Lives Lost in Israel Following Hamas Attacks

Ciara is speaking out about the current crisis in Israel and Palestine.

If you didn’t know, militant group Hamas attacked Israeli civilians on October 7, killing more than 900 people at a music festival. More than 700 people in Gaza were killed by Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes.

On Saturday (October 14), the 37-year-old singer shared her thoughts on the situation with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ciara wrote, “As I laid my head down on my pillow to go to sleep last night, I had a heavy heart and water filled my eyes. Seeing what’s happening in Israel is truly heart breaking. I will never understand someone maliciously attacking innocent people.”

She continued, “I can’t imagine the feeling of families or parents that are losing their loved ones. My heart goes out to everyone that’s being impacted by what’s happening. I am with you, and all the other innocent lives that are being impacted by such cruel hearted people.”

If you haven’t seen, more than 700 Hollywood figures, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Jamie Lee Curtis, recently signed an open letter in support of Israel.