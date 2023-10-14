Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 1:00 pm

Is Benjamin Ayres Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Wife Erin!

Who plays Dan in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Field Day? That’s Benjamin Ayres and we have everything you need to know about him!

The 46-year-old actor has been a fan-fave of Hallmark audiences for years and he’s been in a bunch of movies for the network.

You might also recognize Benjamin from his work in the CTV/NBC medical drama series Saving Hope and from his guest starring roles on The Good Doctor and The CW’s Burden of Truth.

So, what do you need to know about Benjamin?

Keep reading to find out more…

Benjamin has been married to his wife Erin since July 2008 and they’re still going strong today! The couple shares two children together and he has posted some adorable photos of them over the years.

Keep scrolling for some cute family photos and make sure to check out his super hot shirtless photos too.

