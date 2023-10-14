Is Benjamin Ayres Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Wife Erin!

Who plays Dan in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Field Day? That’s Benjamin Ayres and we have everything you need to know about him!

The 46-year-old actor has been a fan-fave of Hallmark audiences for years and he’s been in a bunch of movies for the network.

You might also recognize Benjamin from his work in the CTV/NBC medical drama series Saving Hope and from his guest starring roles on The Good Doctor and The CW’s Burden of Truth.

So, what do you need to know about Benjamin?

Benjamin has been married to his wife Erin since July 2008 and they’re still going strong today! The couple shares two children together and he has posted some adorable photos of them over the years.

