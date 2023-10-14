Jessica Simpson Reveals a Fan Confused Her With Britney Spears & Asked for an Autograph - See Her Reaction!

Jessica Simpson got mixed up with Britney Spears during a trip to the mall, and she filled fans in on the awkward situation.

The 43-year-old “Irresistible” pop star and fashion designer took to Instagram on Saturday (October 14) to share that she was approached for an autograph. Only, the excited fan thought that she was Britney…

Head inside to see how Jessica Simpson reacted to the mix-up…

“The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears,” she wrote alongside a selfie of herself making a shocked expression for the camera.

Jessica appeared ready to laugh it off, ending her caption with an emoji sticking its tongue out! By the looks of it, she handled things with absolute grace.

