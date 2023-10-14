Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Declined a Collaboration With Mariah Carey

Kelly Clarkson is recalling the time she told Mariah Carey, “No.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the 41-year-old singer told the story of a pretty awkward exchange she had with Mariah.

She also clarified that she never meant to offend the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer.

“She knows I adore her,” Kelly told host Jimmy Fallon, “because I’ve run into her several times, and she’s probably got me on some security list to keep me away.” She admitted that she “did something stupid.”

Kelly recalled, “She came on The Voice, and we were working together, and sometimes I say everything that’s in my brain, and I shouldn’t do that.” (Mariah appeared on the show in 2018 as an adviser.)

When Mariah casually suggested they write a song together, Kelly turned her down. “I walked away, and my friends were like, ‘Do you realize you just told Mariah Carey ‘No?’” she told Jimmy.

Kelly explained, “That’s not what I meant. I meant the best writing for me does not come out in that scenario. I’m usually alone. Any time you see my name on a song, I wrote it, usually, alone.”

She emphasized, “I love you, Mariah Carey.”

