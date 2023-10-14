Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

Madonna has officially kickstarted her Celebration Tour, and it was well worth the wait!

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop took the stage on Saturday night (October 14) at The O2 Arena in London, England for the first date of her long-awaited tour. The start date is several months later than expected after Madonna was hospitalized earlier this year for a serious bacterial infection.

With a discography that spans 40 years, there were so many songs that fans were hoping to hear from the superstar as she travels the country.

Now that opening night has come and gone, we can reveal that she delivered an evening full of beloved hits and two surprise covers!

Head inside to check out the setlist from opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour…

Madonna‘s setlist for opening night included 28 songs, some of which had not been performed onstage in decades. She opened the evening by resurrecting “Nothing Really Matters” and then worked through so many other bops and bangers.

Notable numbers included “Hung Up,” “Die Another Day,” “Crazy for You,” “Ray of Light” and “Like a Prayer.” Before closing out the show with the double-hitter that is “B-tch I’m Madonna” and “Celebration,” Madonna also performed some covers.

First was a rendition of the classic “Fever.” She also delivered a guitar-led rendition of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive.”

Scroll through Madonna’s setlist below…

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Celebration Intro / Nothing Really Matters

2. Everybody

3. Into the Groove

4. Burning Up

5. Open Your Heart

6. Holiday

7. Live to Tell

8. Like a Prayer

9. Act of Living For Love/The 90′s (Interlude)

10. Erotica/Papa Don’t Preach

11. Justify My Love / Fever – Eddie Cooley Cover

12. Hung Up on Tokischa

13. Bad Girl

14. Vogue (Estere’s Ball)

15. Human Nature / Crazy for You

16. The Beast Within (Interlude)

17. Die Another Day

18. Don’t Tell Me

19. Mother and Father

20. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor Cover / La Isla Bonita / Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

21. I Don’t Search I Find (Interlude)

22. Bedtime Story

23. Ray of Light

24. Rain

25. Billie Jean vs. Like a Virgin

26. B-tch I’m Madonna / Give Me All Your Luvin