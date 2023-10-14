Michael Caine Announces Retirement From Acting

Top Stories
Michael Caine is ready to move on from acting.

The 90-year-old Interstellar star’s announcement comes roughly a month after he said he considers himself “sort of” retired.

In an interview published on Saturday (October 14), Michael told BBC Radio 4, “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now.”

He continued, “I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and it’s got incredible reviews. The only parts I’m likely to get now are old men, and I thought, well I might as well leave with all this — what have I got to do to beat this?”

As it stands, Michael‘s final movie will be The Great Escaper, which released on October 6.

Michael is widely considered an acting legend, having won two Academy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards since the start of his career in the 1950s.

His best-known roles include Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Night trilogy and the British spy Harry Palmer The Ipcress File, Billion Dollar Brain, Bullet to Beijing, and Midnight in Saint Petersburg.

Find out what Michael Caine had to say about the use of intimacy coordinators on film sets!
Photos: Getty Images
