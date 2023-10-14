Paris Hilton Reveals What Being a Mom Has Taught Her So Far

Paris Hilton is sharing what she’s learned from being a mom!

The 42-year-old businesswoman and media personality opened up about parenting while speaking to People about her “Be an Icon” kitchen and home collection with Walmart.

She and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their son Phoenix Barron on January 16, 2023.

Paris explained that her career (as a businesswoman, DJ, singer, etc.) can be tough to manage on top of being a new parent.

She called it “definitely a lot to balance” and noted, “I always make Phoenix my first priority, and I’ve learned how to say no.”

“I’m constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don’t want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones,” she added.

The “Hot One” singer emphasized, “He’s my everything, so I always put him first.”

It was recently announced that two famous actresses are set to produce an upcoming television adaptation of Paris‘ memoir, Paris: The Memoir.