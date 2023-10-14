Paul McCartney Reveals How The Beatles Really Felt About Yoko Ono's Presence at Recording Sessions

Paul McCartney is spilling the tea about The Beatles‘ time spent with singer and activist Yoko Ono, who was married to the late John Lennon.

During an episode of his McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast, the legendary 81-year-old musician opened up about how the band felt about Yoko, who frequently joined them for recording sessions back in the day.

It turns out, there was some tension there.

He recalled to poet Paul Muldoon that these sessions with Yoko came at a time when the band was “heading toward” a breakup while recording their 1968 ninth studio album, The White Album.

“John and Yoko had got together and that was bound to have an effect on the dynamics of the group,” he said. “Things like Yoko being literally in the middle of the recording session [were] something you had to deal with.”

Paul remembered, “The idea was that if John wanted this to happen, then it should happen. There’s no reason why not.”

“Anything that disturbs us, is disturbing,” he explained.

The singer and guitarist noted that although the rest of the band didn’t protest, they weren’t happy about the situation.

“We would allow this and not make a fuss,” he said. “And yet at the same time, I don’t think any of us particularly liked it. It was an interference in the workplace. We had a way we worked. The four of us worked with George Martin. And that was basically it. And we’d always done it like that. So not being very confrontational, I think we just bottled it up and just got on with it.”

