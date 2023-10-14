Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 9:15 am

Pete Davidson's Famous Exes Include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, & Kaia Gerber - Check Out His Full Dating History

We’re taking a look back at all the famous women Pete Davidson has dated following news that he’s off the market again!

In September 2023, it was reported that the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum is dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Over the years, Pete has dated some very big stars – including models, singers, and actresses – and we’ve compiled a timeline of all of Pete‘s headline-making relationships.

A few years ago, Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts on Pete‘s ability to attract some “sexy” and “stunning” girlfriends, joking that he “shoots diamonds” out of his, umm, manhood.

Find out what Pete recently said about his famous exes!

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women Pete Davidson has been linked to over the years…

Photos: Getty Images, Backgrid USA
