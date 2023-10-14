Robert Pattinson Keeps it Cool & Casual During Los Feliz Stroll

Robert Pattinson is stepping out for a casual stroll!

The 37-year-old Twilight alum was spotted walking the streets of Los Feliz, Calif. on Saturday (October 14).

For the sunny weather, Robert kept his look casual, sporting low-key attire. His all-black ensemble included sunglasses, a t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, a baseball cap, and a backpack

During his stroll, Robert took a moment to stop at his car. He also wore headphones in his ears while he stepped out.

Robert most recently starred in The Batman in 2022, and a sequel to the film was later announced!

Last month, Robert addressed a “deep fear of humiliation” that impacts which roles he chooses.

Furthermore, Robert‘s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse recently spoke about moving in with Robert, and more!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Robert Pattinson during his stroll in Los Feliz…