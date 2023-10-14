Top Stories
'Wonka' Gets New Trailer, Showcases More of Timothee Chalamet &amp; Hugh Grant Together - Watch Now!

'Wonka' Gets New Trailer, Showcases More of Timothee Chalamet & Hugh Grant Together - Watch Now!

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 9:07 pm

Robert Pattinson Keeps it Cool & Casual During Los Feliz Stroll

Robert Pattinson Keeps it Cool & Casual During Los Feliz Stroll

Robert Pattinson is stepping out for a casual stroll!

The 37-year-old Twilight alum was spotted walking the streets of Los Feliz, Calif. on Saturday (October 14).

For the sunny weather, Robert kept his look casual, sporting low-key attire. His all-black ensemble included sunglasses, a t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, a baseball cap, and a backpack

During his stroll, Robert took a moment to stop at his car. He also wore headphones in his ears while he stepped out.

Robert most recently starred in The Batman in 2022, and a sequel to the film was later announced!

Last month, Robert addressed a “deep fear of humiliation” that impacts which roles he chooses.

Furthermore, Robert‘s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse recently spoke about moving in with Robert, and more!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Robert Pattinson during his stroll in Los Feliz…
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson all black los feliz 01
robert pattinson all black los feliz 02
robert pattinson all black los feliz 03
robert pattinson all black los feliz 04
robert pattinson all black los feliz 05
robert pattinson all black los feliz 06
robert pattinson all black los feliz 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr