Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Opening Day Box Office Numbers Revealed

The astonishing opening day box office numbers for Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour concert film are in!

Of course, Swifties showed up big time on premiere day, Friday (October 13).

It looks like the 33-year-old Grammy winner even has a chance at beating the October opening weekend record held by a major 2019 film.

In its opening day, Taylor‘s film made over $39 million, per The Wrap.

At $39.3 million, the 2019 movie Joker still holds the opening day record, but Taylor just might break Joker‘s opening weekend record, which is $96 million.

Even ahead of opening day, The Eras Tour movie brought in $2.8 million in ticket sales from the Thursday previews. The film also surpassed $100 million in presale tickets.

Estimates suggest that the concert film will open with sales between $100 million and $125 million domestically, and between $150 million and $175 million worldwide. Not too bad!

The movie captures the concert experience beautifully, but there are a number of key differences from Taylor‘s live shows.