Taylor Swift's Hot Backup Dancer Jan Ravnik Goes Viral After 'Eras Tour Concert Film' Hits Theaters!

Fans are swooning over one of Taylor Swift‘s backup dancers!

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old entertainer’s The Eras Tour Concert Film hit theaters and audience members were quick to notice her hot backup dancer Jan Ravnik.

Jan, 28, has danced with Taylor throughout the entire first leg of the Eras Tour and will seemingly join her again on stage for the second leg

At several points in the show, Jan bares in his ripped six-pack abs while wearing unbuttoned costumes.

Now that the Eras Tour Concert Film is in theaters and Jan‘s dreamy smile and abs are on full display, fans are swooning over him on Twitter.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Anyways, JAN RAVNIK THE MAN YOU ARE 😍😍😍😍” one fan wrote.

“Everytime jan ravnik came on screen, my mom had no choice but to cheer,” another wrote along with a video of Jan winking.

Another fan wrote, “The main thing i took from the eras tour movie is that i NEED jan ravnik.”

“Taylor and Jan Ravnik in one shot during lavender haze was my breaking point,” one fan tweeted. “I truly reached my Bisexual Panic Peak.”

Another joked, “Also starting a Jan Ravnik Best Supporting Actor campaign. The face card NEVER declines.”

Now that Jan is going viral, we’ve compiled some fun facts we learned about him.

Jan was born and raised and Slovenia where he got his start in dance competitions, winning several titles nationally and worldwide. He was even once named the Best Dancer in Slovenia.

He also won the award for Best Trainer/Choreographer from the Slovenian Olympic committee and performed on competition TV shows including Slovenia’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

A few years ago, Jan moved to the United States and has since worked with several big name stars including Maria Carey, Paula Abdul, and Bruno Mars.

“I’m beyond grateful to be part of @taylorswift Eras Tour 🙏🏼❤️ Still can’t put into words how I feel after yesterdays opening night!” Jan wrote on Instagram after the first Eras Tour show in Arizona. “I never thought that small town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are 🙋🏻‍♂️🥹”

Speaking of the Eras Tour Concert Film, there are some differences between the movie and the live concert.

Scroll through some hot shirtless pics of Jan below…