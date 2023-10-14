TJ Holmes & Marilee Fiebig Agree to Divorce Settlement Following Amy Robach Relationship Revelations

TJ Holmes and Marilee Fiebig are coming to terms.

Ten months after the 46-year-old news anchor filed to divorce his 45-year-old attorney wife of 12 years, the Los Angeles Times reported that they reached a settlement.

Additional details have since emerged.

People noted that a certification of dissolution had been processed by the New York County Supreme Court. TJ and Marilee will return to court on January 9, 2024.

If you forgot, TJ‘s divorce proceedings began amid reports linking him to fellow Good Morning America host Amy Robach. As news of their relationship emerged, the stars were taken off the air. They were officially removed from their roles in January 2023.

Amy and her ex Andrew Shue finalized their divorce earlier this year.

The news about TJ and Marilee‘s split comes just a few weeks after TJ started teasing plans for his next career move.

