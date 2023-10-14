Troye Sivan Recalls an Awkward First Interaction With a One Direction Singer & Reveals First Celeb Friend

Troye Sivan is opening up about some of his interactions with fellow celebrities.

The 28-year-old “Rush” pop star has done a multitude of interviews promoting his new album Something to Give Each Other, which arrived on Friday (October 13).

In the process, he’s shared recollections about being onstage with Taylor Swift during her Reputation Tour and some information about his relationship with model ex Jacob Bixenman.

This week, he shared more interesting stories about some very famous musicians. For starters, he spilled on an awkward first interaction with one of the guys from One Direction. Troye also revealed who he considered to be his first celebrity friend.

