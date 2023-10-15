Are Lydia & Milton From 'Love Is Blind' Still Together? Season 5 Reunion Reveals Where Their Relationship Currently Stands

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson were one of only two couples who made it to the altar on season five of Love Is Blind!

The two met in the pods, and despite facing a few challenges after leaving the pods, they walked down the aisle at the end of the season and said “I do.”

Now, nearly a year and a half later, the season five reunion is here and their relationship status has been revealed.

Keep reading to find out more…

Lydia and Milton are STILL together and living in wedded bliss!

They even revealed that they had a second wedding celebration in Puerto Rico, where she’s from.

“I think in the past, before I met Lydia, before I was married, I would typically stay at work too late,” Milton said about married life. “Now, 5:30 hits, I’m like, ‘Hey, I gotta get home to my wife.’”

“It’s just, two years ago, I could have never imagined feeling this way, being this way, and it’s beautiful,” he added.

During the reunion, it was also revealed that Lydia has gotten very close with Milton‘s mom and his family.

“I love them dearly, they are the best,” Lydia said.