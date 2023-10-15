Top Stories
Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 7:11 pm

Barry Manilow Remembers Longtime Friend Suzanne Somers After Her Passing

Barry Manilow Remembers Longtime Friend Suzanne Somers After Her Passing

Barry Manilow is paying tribute to his longtime friend Suzanne Somers.

On Sunday (October 15), it was announced that the Three’s Company and Step by Step actress had sadly passed away after a battle of breast cancer. She was 76.

Following Suzanne‘s death, Barry, 80, shared a statement remembering his friend.

“Suzanne and I were friends for decades. She was the sister I never had and my close confidant forever,” Barry shared with People. “We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world’s best cooks.”

He added, “I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace.”

Several other stars also shared messages remembering Suzanne.

