Sun, 15 October 2023 at 11:50 pm

Drake's 6-Year-Old Son Adonis Makes Musical Debut with 'My Man Freestyle' - Listen Now!

Drake's 6-Year-Old Son Adonis Makes Musical Debut with 'My Man Freestyle' - Listen Now!

Drake‘s son is following in his footsteps!

More than a week after he released his latest album For All the Dogs, the 36-year-old “Hotline Bling” entertainer debuted his son Adonis‘ debut song titled My Man Freestyle.

“Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” Drake wrote on Instagram on Sunday night (October 15), a few days after Adonis turned 6 on Oct. 11, along with the music video for his son’s song.

Adonis, who is credited as a writer of the song with producer Lil Esso, raps on the track, “I was waiting for this moment to arrive / I was driving in the car and I smash my car / I was playing in on my iPad and I broke my iPad / I’m going to my house, seeing my dad / I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change / I’m playing basketball.”

The video features Adonis and friends on a basketball court as they get hyped up for a big game.

“We just have to work harder. We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up,” Adonis says to applause.

If you didn’t know, Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux.

Adonis‘ musical debut comes after he showed off his artistic skills as the designer of Drake‘s latest album cover.
Photos: Getty Images
