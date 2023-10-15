'Elite' Star Miguel Bernardeau Teases New 'Zorro' Series & How He Relates to the Character

Miguel Bernardeau is opening up about his upcoming role as the iconic character Zorro!

The 26-year-old Elite actor will star in a new modern take, where he will play a new version of Diego de la Vega.

In a new interview, Miguel shared what it was like filming, how he relates to the character and more.

“He has to grow up really fast. He has to decide who he wants to be and he has to do it when still very young. Which also happened to me,” he told Variety.

Miguel opened up about how his grandfather was sick before his first audition (he auditioned seven times!), and he pushed through to try and get the role.

“Before the first one, I found out my grandfather was sick and then it went really badly. But I had this fire in me already, so I kept coming back,” he said, adding it was quite the decision to take the role when he finally got it. “It was a difficult decision and a long shoot. At first, I was thinking about Zorro being this iconic character, but I decided to leave it behind. If I was going to do this, I wanted to have fun. And you can’t have fun if you are constantly wondering if you are copying someone else.”

“I just saw him as a character I wanted to play. Someone my younger self would surely admire.”

Miguel also shared about filming action scenes and which episodes he really likes.

“I like these first episodes. They show how he is becoming a man, discovering all these secrets from the past. He is thinking about where he came from, but also about who he can become, which is something I understand,” he said.

“It was hard. I actually discovered that action sequences are not that playful. It stopped being fun somewhere around the fifth month,” he joked.

